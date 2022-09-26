Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in.
Airport Updates:
- Orlando International Airport:
Officials at MCO have announced that airlines will cease all operations at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Passengers are urged to check with their airline directly for information on specific flights.
The airport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is preparing to activate at a modified level prior to full scale activation on Wednesday.
GOAA is identifying staff to remain inside the terminal for the duration of the storm as part of a designated ride out crew. Their job will be to assess and address any damage that may occur and to help prepare the airport for operations again as soon as possible.
Airport staff is currently prepping gate and curbside areas in advance of the storm.
There are multiple communications between Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, airlines, vendors, and National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.
Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines and rental car companies for specific questions.
NOTE: Orlando International Airport is NOT an authorized shelter. Passengers should not plan to stay there and should make accommodations in advance of the storm.
- Orlando Sanford International Airport: No updates at this time.
- Melbourne Orlando International Airport: The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) is closely monitoring the approach of Hurricane Ian. Currently, we are operating normally and without delays. We will make a final decision on closing the airfield as the storm nears and we are able to make a more accurate assessment of the conditions we will experience in Melbourne. MLB staff has adopted an elevated readiness posture and we are actively preparing our facilities and staff in the event that we experience significant impacts from the storm.
- Daytona Beach International Airport: The airport terminal building and airfield will close at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. All future flights are canceled until further notice. Flyers are encouraged to contact their airline for scheduling updates.
- Tampa International Airport: While keeping close watch on the track of Hurricane Ian, Tampa International Airport operations remain normal as of Monday.
However, TPA anticipates parts of the airfield and facilities may need to shut down in the next 24 to 48 hours (Tuesday or Wednesday).
At 40 mph sustained winds, TPA will see minimal activity, with the airside shuttles, and SkyConnect stopping or reducing in frequency. At 50 mph sustained winds, all airport operations stop.
While TPA is in an evacuation zone, as critical infrastructure, the airport is exempt from the storm evacuation order and will stay open until a closure is necessary.
More details: https://news.tampaairport.com/tampa-international-airport-prepares-for-potential-severe-impacts-from-hurricane-ian/
- St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport: As of Monday afternoon, all flights are operating as scheduled.
On Tuesday, September 27th, the last flight is scheduled to depart at 11:22 AM.
Beginning at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, St. Pete Clearwater International Airport’s terminal building will close due to Pinellas County Evacuation mandates and will remain closed until the mandatory evacuation has lifted for Zone A, at minimum.
We will provide an update when the airport terminal plans to reopen. We will also provide updates regarding flight activity as our Airlines provide us with information. We advise passengers to monitor their airlines direct email and text communications for updated flight information. Allegiant Customer Care may be reached at 702-473-2601 at any time 24 hours per day, seven days a week and anticipate higher than normal call volume or manage travel at AllegiantAir.com
The airport terminal is not a public shelter and is located in an evacuation zone.
Airline Updates:
- Aer Lingus: Operations may be impacted at Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Aer Lingus is closely monitoring the the trajectory of Hurricane Ian in the Florida region. At present we plan to operate our full schedule. Should the situation change customers will be notified of their options directly.
- Air Canada: Operations may be impacted at Orlando International airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).
Air Canada is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and working to fly our customers as soon as it is safe to do so. A goodwill policy has been put in place for customers who wish to modify their booking free of charge, space permitting, on other flights. You can review our daily travel outlook with the most recent information online https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/fly/flight-information/daily-travel-outlook.html#/
- Alaska Airlines: Alaska Airlines is offering a flexible travel policy if a passenger needs to change or cancel a flight due to Hurricane Ian.
This is for travel to/from
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Miami International Airport (MIA)
Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL)
Fort Myers Airport (RSW)
For tickets purchased on/before: September 25, 2022
Original Travel Dates
September 25, 2022 – September 30, 2022
New Travel Dates
September 25, 2022 – October 8, 2022
For those eligible passengers, Alaska will waive difference in price of new travel.
For those who prefer not to travel, Alaska said you may cancel your ticket and deposit the ticket value to your account for future travel.
More details: https://www.alaskaair.com/content/advisories/travel-advisories#system
- Allegiant Airlines: Operations may be impacted at various Florida airports including: Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), and others.
Allegiant said it is making preparations to move aircraft and equipment out of the storm’s path and evacuate team members should the need arise.
“Additionally, we have reached out to customers who have travel booked with Allegiant this week to offer them options on changing their travel plans. Our policy regarding severe weather incidents, including hurricanes, is to provide customers with the option to either change their booking to another flight without incurring a fee, receive a refund, or voucher for future travel.”
Passengers who want to change their travel plans must call Allegiant Customer Care at 702-473-2601 at any time 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Due to Hurricane Ian, we anticipate higher than normal call volume. If Allegiant cancels a flight, customers do not have to take action. They will receive a refund within 72 hours.
- American Airlines: No updates at this time.
- Avelo Air: Avelo Air activated its Hurricane Preparedness Taskforce, which is closing monitoring the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Due to forecasted weather, customers traveling to/from airports listed below between Wednesday, September 28 and Friday, September 30, 2022 are eligible to change their flights for no difference in air fare between September 25 and October 31, 2022.
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
Fort Myers International Airport (RSW)
More Details: https://www.aveloair.com/travel-advisory
To change your flight, passengers may call Avelo Air at 346-616-9500.
- Delta Airlines: Due to Hurricane Ian, Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver for impacted destinations, including those at various airports across Florida.
The travel waiver is for those who may be impacted with flights booked between September 25 – September 30.
With this, Delta will waive any fare difference when rebooked travel occurs on or before October 3, 2023, the same cabin of service as originally booked.
If travel is rebooked after October 3, 2022, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.
More Details: https://news.delta.com/delta-issues-travel-waiver-due-forecasted-tropical-storm-florida
- Frontier Airlines: No updates at this time.
- JetBlue Airlines: No updates at this time.
- Norse Atlantic Airways: Operations may be impacted at Orlando International Airport (MCO).
Norse Atlantic Airways is closely monitoring the National Hurricane Center.
The safety of our passengers is our number one priority. Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, we have CANCELLED 4 flights:
NO81 Oslo to Orlando – September 26
NO82 Orlando to Oslo – September 26
NO21 Oslo to Fort Lauderdale – September 28
NO22 Fort Lauderdale to Oslo – September 28
Norse reports it has proactively contacted customers providing options to receive a refund or to rebook travel.
- SouthWest Airlines: Our Network Operations Control Team is monitoring the storm and will make adjustments, as/if necessary this week. No cancellations to report for today. On Sunday, we posted a Travel Advisory on our website to grant Customers traveling to/from the affected areas flexibility with their travel plans this week (changes without fees within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs). We also encourage Customers to check their flight status on southwest.com.”
Southwest Airlines is allowing customers with existing reservations to/from/through the list of airports below to rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel) without paying any additional charge.
Impacted Airports:
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
Other impacted airports include those in Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Pensacola, Miami, Havana (Cuba), Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, and Destin. https://www.southwest.com/html/advisories/swa_travel_advisory_20228231663963365231.html
- Spirit Airlines: Spirit Airlines has a Flexible Travel Policy in effect for certain flights likely impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Flights to/from/through:
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Fort Myers Airport (RSW)
Travel Dates
September 27 – 30, 2023
Fare difference is waived is travel is rebooked with travel by October 3, 2022.
After this date, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference is applied.
More details: https://www.spirit.com/travel-advisory
- United Airlines: United Airlines anticipates canceled operations Wednesday and Thursday for a variety of Florida airports.
Travel waivers are in effect for flights to/from/through airports including:
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Sarasota International Airport (SRQ) as well as airports cities that include Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Key West, Jacksonville, and elsewhere.
More Details: https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/travel/notices.html
- Virgin Atlantic Airways: Virgin Atlantic is offering customers the option to change their travel routes or dates, waiving all change fees or faire differences, but rebookings must be the same origin/destination and cabin as originally booked.
This applies if you have a flight originally booked September 25, 2022 – September 30, 2022.
New travel must be completed by October 3, 2022.
No refunds will be offered. Flight cancellations are under VAA Flight Cancellation Policies.
This waiver is in effect for flights to/from/through Florida airports, including:
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB)
Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB)
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
as well as airports in other cities including: Tallahassee, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Pensacola, West Palm Beach, Miami, Key West, Fort Lauderdale.
More Details: https://help.virginatlantic.com/gb/en/news/travel-alerts/tropical-storm-ian.html
Ports:
- Port Canaveral: The Port is operating normally at this time. If there are any cruise line schedule changes as we get closer to the storm, that would be made by the individual cruise line and based on Port Conditions established by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Cruise Lines:
- Carnival Cruise Lines: As the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, Carnival Cruise Line's Fleet Operations Center in Miami is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on its itineraries. Adjustments have been made to the following itineraries: Carnival Ecstasy, which departs Mobile, Ala. today, Monday, Sept. 26 for a six-day sailing, will visit Progreso, Mexico on Wednesday before visiting Cozumel, Mexico on Thursday. This change re-orders the visits, as the ship’s initial itinerary was set for a visit to Cozumel before Progreso. Carnival Glory, which departed from New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 25 for an eight-day sailing, will now visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. The ship had been scheduled to visit Key West, Florida as well as Freeport and Nassau, Bahamas.
- Disney Cruise Lines: We have not made any modifications to our iteneraries at this time
- Royal Carribbean: The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority. Royal Caribbean Group is closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Ian, and we are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean routes to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests and crew. Guests on impacted sailings will be notified of any changes.
Current sailings making adjustments include:
Allure of the Seas will skip a call at Roatan, Honduras, scheduled for Tuesday. The ship is on a six-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale.
Mariner of the Seas has skipped a call scheduled for Labadee, Haiti, today and instead is at sea. The ship is on a five-night voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida.
Liberty of the Seas will skip a call at Cozumel, Mexico on Tuesday. The ship is on a seven-night cruise from Galveston, Texas.
Celebrity Infinity is on a seven-night sailing that began from FLL on Saturday, Sept. 24. She has replaced calls to Belize and Cozumel with visits to Nassau and Labadee, Haiti.
- Norwegian Cruise Line: The safety and security of our guests and crew is always our number one priority. Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Norwegian Sky’s itinerary has been modified (below). Guests who booked shore excursions in any of the affected ports through Norwegian Cruise Line will have their excursions refunded to their onboard accounts.”
Norwegian Sky will now travel out of PORTMIAMI with stops in eastern Caribbean.
- MSC Cruises: MSC Divina departed PORT CANAVERAL on Sunday 9/25 for its 4 night sailing. Its itinerary includes calls at Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine reserve, both currently well outside the hurricane’s projected path, and is unchanged. However, guests were advised prior to sailing that the conditions in Florida could prevent returning to Port Canaveral on the morning of Thursday 9/29. If returning on schedule is not possible, the cruise will be extended at no cost to the guests. Knowing that was a possibility, guests were also offered the option of either cancelling for a full refund or rebooking on another date/ship rather than embarking
MSC Seashore departed PORTMIAMI 9/24 for a 7-night cruise, but has been rerouted to the Eastern Caribbean to avoid the hurricane.
MSC Seashore is scheduled to undertake another 7-night cruise from PORTMIAMI on Saturday 10/1, by which time we anticipate no impact from the hurricane. MSC Divina is scheduled to turn around for a 3-night cruise from Port Canaveral on Thursday 9/29. Given the above-mentioned uncertainty about conditions at Port Canaveral that day, it’s too soon to say what will happen with that sailing. However, guests will be kept informed as to the ship’s schedule and their options if that schedule is impacted.