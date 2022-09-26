ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders are moving forward with plans to improve the city’s downtown area for residents and visitors.

On Monday, those city leaders got an update from Orlando’s Downtown Development Board, Community Redevelopment Agency and project consultants on a downtown action plan that’s aimed at making sure Orlando’s downtown is a thriving city center.

Project planners looked extensively at everything from city streets, sidewalks and buildings to figure out what’s working well, and what areas need some improvements.

That included looking at how friendly the downtown area is to visitors.

“There are urban environments that work for people at a very fundamental level, and there are urban environments that do not,” said Jeff Williams, Urban Design Lead for Perkins & Will, a firm that’s planning the improvements.

“People want to feel safe. This is a very hot climate in Orlando - they want to feel comfortable in the shade, protected from the weather.”

The plans for improvement come from recommendations that came out of Project DTO, which started back in 2014.

The project’s recommendations include things like creating more green space, recruiting major corporate anchors that provide high-paying jobs and expanding neighborhood associations and housing options.

City planners lay out more details about the plans on a specific website just for the project.