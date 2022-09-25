CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup.

What You Need To Know About 1,700 people volunteered for the 2022 Presidents Cup





The four-day match-play event took place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte





A volunteer says they helped keep the large-scale event running smoothly and safely

After a four-day match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup.

With so many people attending, safety was a top priority. Many of the people working behind the scenes to keep the experience safe and enjoyable for fans were volunteers, including Rick Romanoff.

Romanoff is no stranger to the Quail Hollow Club. The retiree has been volunteering at the club for nearly 20 years.

"Every day you're out here with people you've been working with for almost 20 years — it's like a family reunion," Romanoff said.

He started volunteering in 2004, for the Wachovia Championship. He helped keep the crowds orderly for one of the best golfers of our time — Tiger Woods.

"I remember my very first day I was walking with Tiger Woods. I didn't know what to expect. I was nervous. I saw the greatest player on the tee box. It went well," Romanoff said.

He remembers watching how volunteers kept the golf events in order by instructing people on when to stay quiet and where to go. Years later, Romanoff did the same thing on one of golf's biggest stages — the Presidents Cup.

"Our goal is to not be seen," Romanoff said. "If we're doing our job and nobody knows we're here, then that's our high-five at the end of the day."

Over 200,000 people were expected to attend the Presidents Cup over the course of the event. Romanoff says he made sure things were in order with the audiences so the competition would run efficiently.

"One of the things we'll do when crowds are here, when they get to their tee box, is put our hands up to let the crowd know to start to become still; we may say, 'Quiet please,' to keep the crowds quiet. We will be watching the crowd until we hear the ball strike. Then we'll drop our arms," Romanoff said.

Romanoff says volunteers were constantly monitoring the stadium area for the tournament, so eager fans wouldn't block the walkway, allowing people to safely get by.

"We want to make sure it's safe," Romanoff said. "Make sure everyone is seated."

He says volunteers helped with other services at the club, including security and hospitality.

"We want everybody walking through those gates to have an experience they'll never forget, and all the volunteers, we want them to have fun," Romanoff said.

Over 1,700 people volunteered for the Presidents Cup.