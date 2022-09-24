The White House welcomed Sir Elton John to perform on Friday night in a celebration of the beauty of music, and its powers — to unify, to rally, to give strength to people who otherwise feel unseen.

And, in a moment that caught the legendarily outspoken performer off-guard, President Joe Biden presented John with the National Humanities Medal to celebrate both his songbook and his history of advocacy.

"I'm never flabbergasted, but I'm flabbergasted," John said, his eyes welling with tears as he thanked Biden.

Music, said first lady Jill Biden, is a voice for the feelings we can’t always define.

“When the piano plays, the strings swell, the drums beat in time with our hearts, we find joy, or a balm for our sorrows, or the harmonies that tell us we aren’t alone.”

The evening, known as “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” sought to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience," the White House said.

Attendees also included Ruby Bridges, the woman who was among the first Black children to integrate New Orleans’ all-white public school system; tennis champion and equal-rights advocate Billie Jean King; Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai; and Javier Gomez, a student and LGBTQ+ rights advocate who organized a school walkout in protest of Florida laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

“That’s what this night is about: Coming together, using our voices, celebrating that here, in America, our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” the first lady said.

The night’s name comes from Irish poet Seamus Heaney’s work, “The Cure at Troy,” and President Biden’s penchant for quoting from it:



History says, don’t hope

On this side of the grave…

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed-for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up,

And hope and history rhyme



“They always used to kid me because I was always quoting Irish poets on the floor of the Senate,” Biden said, drawing laughs from attendees. “They think I did it because I'm Irish. That's not the reason — I did it because they’re the best poets in the world.”

The Bidens invited Elton John to the White House to thank him on behalf of Americans, the president said. His songs help people connect, to help every day come alive and become exceptional — and, in some cases, his music has help set people free to be themselves, “to be treated with dignity and respect.”

A short video introducing John played following Biden’s address, showering the legendary singer in praise.

“I don’t know how to take a compliment very well, but it’s wonderful to be here amongst so many people who have helped my AIDS foundation, and my heroes,” John said, including frontline workers who gave tirelessly of themselves during the pandemic. “They’re the heroes to me. God bless you,” John said, leading into “Your Song.”

His setlist for the evening included "Tiny Dancer," "Rocketman,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Crocodile Rock," and “I’m Still Standing.”

After his performance, the Bidens surprised John with the presentation of the National Humanities Medal, an honor that is given to those whose work has "deepend the nation's understanding of the humanities." The honor, Biden said, was in honor of John's songbook and history of advocacy. Up to 12 medals can be awarded each year, though none have been awarded since 2020.

That drought ended Friday evening.

John is among the first wave of celebrities to return to the White House after an effective boycott during the Trump administration.

Singer James Taylor strummed his guitar and sang at the White House last week to open an event celebrating a new health care and climate change law. Younger pop stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boy band BTS have visited. And Biden has resumed the tradition of hosting a White House reception for the artists receiving honors from the Kennedy Center.

John also has a gig scheduled for Saturday night at Nationals Park in Washington as part of a tour wrapping up his 50-plus-year career. He opened the final leg of his North American farewell series in Philadelphia in July.