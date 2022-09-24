DELAND, Fla. — A student nominated Volusia County A+ Teacher Carol Larson, saying her classroom has a lot of fun stuff to do, with the educator admitting that she can sometimes be on the strict side too.

There's a lot of creativity in Larson's Woodward Avenue Elementary School class of gifted students. The student who nominated her said she really brings the fun when it comes to learning. In the classroom, for more than 11 years, Larson was inspired to go into this field by her family.

"I'm actually a fourth-generation public school teacher," she said. "My great grandmother, who I'm actually named after, was a public school teacher back in the 1800s

"So it's kind of an important family tradition. Education is super important in my family."

Larson said she wants students to take away one key idea when they move on to the next grade.

"The No. 1 one thing I do every day is, literally, teach kids how to be learners in math, science, social studies," she said.

There is nowhere else she'd rather be, Larson said.

"I love it," she said. "I love teaching."