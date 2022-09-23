AUSTIN, Texas — Vice President Kamala Harris is due to return to Austin, Texas, as the keynote speaker for the Texas Democratic Party Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8. With Gov. Greg Abbott’s political move of delivering migrants near Harris’ Washington home on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, many suspect the VP has much to address.

Abbott has repeatedly criticized Harris, the Biden administration's border czar, calling on her to visit the Texas-Mexico border and for the administration to enact tougher restrictions there.

"Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border," Abbott wrote in a Sept. 15 news release.

Democrats, meanwhile, are thrilled that Harris is coming to Texas to help raise party funds ahead of November elections.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said, “We’re grateful for all the work President Biden and Vice President Harris have done in Washington to deliver for hard-working Texans—and we’re equally thankful that they’re so invested in winning state races in Texas so we can reverse the dangerous course Greg Abbott and his extremist Republican cronies have plunged our state down.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris will keynote our eighth annual Johnson-Jordan Reception!



Join us on Oct. 8th for an evening with Texas Democratic supporters in Austin, TX.



RSVP: https://t.co/BvjG26bhXX pic.twitter.com/trOGYGOKd3 — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) September 22, 2022

The annual JJ reception serves as a remembrance of Texas Democrats, President Lyndon Johnson and Rep. Barbara Jordan, celebrating the legacies they left behind. The event is also a means to fund the party line’s execution of critical programs, like vote-by-mail assistance, voter protection efforts, community organizing, direct voter contact, etc.

After the 2020 election, Abbott pushed forward a law that limited how Texans could submit their ballots, causing strain to underprivileged communities like that of non-English speakers and individuals with disabilities who need voting assistance. A federal judge in Texas struck down those measures in Senate Bill 1 in a June 2022 ruling. Democrats are still on the defense in helping underserved communities of color with voting resources given Texas’ redistricting.

“We could not be more honored or proud that Vice President Kamala Harris will be joining us in Austin next month to help the Texas Democratic Party get out the vote here in Texas,” said Texas Democratic Party Vice Chair Shay Wyrick Cathey. “As a Black woman, Vice President Harris knows the massive resources needed to fight back against the behemoth machine working to strip communities of color of their right to vote. Funds raised from this year’s JJ Reception will have tidal effects on the 2022 midterms here in Texas—and will help the final vote count better reflect the true will of the people of Texas.”

The Texas Democratic Party uses this event to further support party campaigns at all levels, protect people’s right to vote, rack up voter registrations statewide and present data infrastructure to give its party the advantage.