WAILUKU, Hawaii — The Maui County Council moved ahead this week with an effort to empower individual counties to set their own minimum hourly wage higher than those of the state and federal governments.

What You Need To Know Resolution 22-198 provides for the council to include in the Hawaii State Association of Counties Legislative Package a proposed bill to ensure that counties are able to establish county minimum wage by ordinance



Resolution 22-203 allows for the inclusion of a similar bill in the 2023 Maui County Council Legislative Package



Last session, the Legislature passed a measure that incrementally raises the state minimum hourly wage from the current $10.10 per hour to $18 per hour by 2028



The initial increase, which takes effect on Oct. 1, will set the minimum wage at $12 per hour, which testifiers at Tuesday’s meeting said was insufficient for Maui residents

Resolutions 22-198 and 22-203 cleared the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee earlier and were both adopted by the full council on Tuesday.

Resolution 22-198 provides for the council to include in the Hawaii State Association of Counties Legislative Package a proposed bill to ensure that counties are able to establish county minimum wage by ordinance. All four county councils would need to agree on the measure prior to the start of the 2023 legislative session. Resolution 22-203 allows for the inclusion of a similar bill in the 2023 Maui County Council Legislative Package.

“This proposed state legislation is about home rule and acknowledging that counties are best suited to respond to the economic conditions in their own communities by setting a minimum wage that meets the needs of working people and local businesses,” said Council member Gabe Johnson, who introduced the resolutions. “According to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, the self-sufficient wage for a single adult varies between counties by more than 30% annually.”

Johnson said the resolutions are intended to enable legislation that would empower counties to set their own minimum wage but clarified that he was not taking a specific position on the merits of increasing the minimum wage.

Last session, the Legislature passed a measure that incrementally raises the state minimum hourly wage from the current $10.10 per hour to $18 per hour by 2028. The initial increase, which takes effect on Oct. 1, will set the minimum wage at $12 per hour, which testifiers at Tuesday’s meeting said was insufficient for Maui residents.

“County government is the closest level of government to the people, and I understand the concerns of small, local businesses regarding the raising of the minimum wage,” Johnson said. “Let me be clear: This bill alone would not raise the minimum wage, but it will allow for debate in Maui County rather than at the State Capitol in Honolulu.”

Other municipalities, including Cook County, Ill., and San Jose and West Hollywood, Calif., exercise similar authority over their local minimum wage, Johnson noted.

“Many states across the nation allow municipalities to set local minimum wages,” Johnson said. “These states and their cities and counties have been successful in stimulating the local economy and providing more livable wages for low-income earners.”

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii.