Lockheed Martin in Owego has been awarded a $503 million contract to supply a fleet of helicopters to the Royal Australian Navy.
The MH-60Rs are called the world's most advanced maritime helicopter.
Over the next few years, crews at the Owego location will begin retrofitting the fleet, which will have anti-submarine, anti-surface and search-and-rescue capabilities.
The Southern Tier location currently employs more than 2,500 people. Staff said this contract was a key component in keeping jobs local.
While this isn’t the first time Lockheed has sent aircraft overseas, it’s one of the larger orders in recent memory.
Work is set to begin in the very near future with the delivery taking place sometime between 2025 and early 2026.