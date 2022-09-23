With just over six weeks left until the midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Friday attended a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association in Washington, D.C., seeking to convey to his party how November might shape the country for years to come.

“We need to be crystal clear about what's on the ballot, because there's a heck of a lot at stake,” the president began, later saying: “Folks, I believe America is at an inflection point. ... What we do in the next several years is going to determine what this country looks like in 25 and 30 years. It’s that consequential.”

The issues of most concern to Biden range from reproductive rights to climate change to Social Security. There are numerous bills or, at the very least, calls in Congress to change how the government handles the wide array of legislative concerns.

Biden has, in recent weeks, railed against Republicans who have called for changes to both Social Security and Medicare programs, which respectively give older Americans funds to live off of once they retire and government health insurance. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., for example, recently said the Social Security system was “set up improperly,” as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The president also took issue with the Republican Party’s "Commitment to America” platform announced by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is preparing to take over the House Speaker role from Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should the GOP gain more seats than Democrats come this November.

The platform, first posted online Thursday and announced Friday morning ahead of Biden’s address, focuses on four pillars deemed: “An economy that’s strong,” “a nation that’s safe,” “a future that’s built on freedom” and “a government that’s accountable.”

But Biden decried the platform as a “thin series of policy goals, with little or no detail that [McCarthy] says Republicans are going to pursue if they regain control of the Congress.”

“Here's a few of the things we didn't hear,” Biden said of McCarthy’s announcement. “We didn't hear mentioned the right to choose. We didn't hear mentioned Medicare. We didn't hear mentioned Social Security.”

In an interview with Spectrum News on Friday afternoon, McCarthy said his “day-one priority” will be “the cost of living, security in your streets, parents needing their bill of rights.”

I also asked @GOPLeader about whether a national abortion ban is a Day 1 issue under this ‘Commitment to America’ agenda: “The Supreme Court has made that decision, and moved it down to the public so the states, they can have their say.” pic.twitter.com/TeR4fZsYNs — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) September 23, 2022

“The Supreme Court has made that decision and moved it down to the public so the states, they can have their say,” McCarthy said of access to abortion.

Still, several pieces of legislation have been introduced in both the House and the Senate aimed at curbing access to abortion. One in the Senate, from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., would make nearly all abortions after 15 weeks illegal at a federal level. In the House, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and other Republicans introduced a bill that would prohibit federal funds being used for those who travel across state lines to receive abortion care.

“If you give me two more Democratic senators, United States Senate, I promise you we're gonna codify [abortion protections into law],” Biden said, adding: “The power to get this done is in the hands of the American people, especially the women of America.”

Biden’s call to action was a similar message to one delivered by Vice President Kamala Harris in front of the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference on Thursday, where she outlined how individuals holding the statewide office could protect the right to choose.

“So as the chief legal officer of your state, you – because I've been watching you – are bravely defending reproductive freedom," Harris told those in attendance. "I met with many of you in my office at the White House, and we discussed the innovative strategies that you have used to defend women's reproductive freedom."

But reproductive health is far from the only right on the ballot this November, Harris told the attorneys general Thursday, pointing to ongoing fights in Congress over codifying same-sex marriage, passing civil rights and voting reform, and protecting electoral security.

“Today, our nation faces many threats to our rights and our freedoms. And we must stand united to uphold the sacred oath,” Harris said. “We have each taken to protect the people of our nation to support and defend these foundational principles that are now at stake and to build a more just, more safe and more equitable future for all people. Together, we believe in the promise of our nation.”