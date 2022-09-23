TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors announced Friday it is investing $760 million into manufacturing electric vehicle parts at its existing Toledo plant.

What You Need To Know

General Motors is investing $760 million into its Toledo plant, which will begin manufacturing parts for electric vehicles



Toledo plant is GM’s first U.S. propulsion-related manufacturing facility to be transformed for EV-related production/li>



The facility currently employs approximately 1,500 people, and GM says the transformation will support job security



“Our Toledo team has a long, proud history of building great products and they have worked hard to earn this investment,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future.”

Wayne Blanchard, the United Autoworkers Region 2B Director, described what the transition means in practical terms.

“What General Motors is doing here in Toledo is continuing to build the transmissions for the gas powered vehicles... and starting the transition into the EV technology,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard is originally from Toledo and said that this investment is good for the plant and its employees, but also for the whole Toledo community.

“GM making that investment into this facility — to keep workers working here in Toledo, Ohio — that just changes the city for the future generations,” he said.

In a news release provided by GM, Johnson said the EV upgrades will begin almost immediately with the intention of having the units ready for late 2023 and early 2024. The company also said this is GM's first plant in the United States to make this transition.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and UAW members were present for the announcement, along with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.