President Joe Biden on Thursday told Puerto Rico’s governor and federal emergency officials that his administration was “laser-focused” on helping the area recover from flooding and other damage after Hurricane Fiona hit the island this week.

“I hope you're satisfied with the response so far. We'll be with … the folks of Puerto Rico now and until this is done, until we recover,” he said.

The president on Wednesday evening approved another federal disaster declaration for Puerto Rico, boosting federal recovery funding and resources.

He then announced in New York Thursday that the federal government would cover 100% of the cost of “debris removal, search and rescue, power, water restoration, shelter and food for the whole month,” meaning the local government would be reimbursed.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who joined virtually on Thursday, thanked Biden for being accessible to local officials.

The president also acknowledged that a good portion of the island was still recovering from 2017’s Hurricane Maria. An estimated 3,000 homes still had tarps for roofs when Fiona struck this week.

“They should know that we are with you. We're not going to walk away,” he added.

Puerto Rico's government said some 62% of 1.47 million customers remained without power Thursday. A third of customers, or more than 400,000, did not yet have water service.

“Too many homes and businesses are still without power,” Biden said in New York, adding that additional utility crews were set to travel to the island to help restore power in the coming days.

The U.S. territory is undergoing a massive clean-up effort after the Category 4 storm struck Sunday.

A watchdog report found that the Trump administration delayed $8.2 billion in funding for Puerto Rico by more than two years, after the additional money was approved for the island’s recovery in 2018.

The storm killed nearly 3,000, Puerto Rico’s government said when the death toll was revised in 2018.