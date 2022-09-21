New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his company, along with three of his adult children and others, according to court documents.

What You Need To Know New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his company, along with three of his adult children and others



James’ lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization



The lawsuit alleges that the defendants "engaged in numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation in the preparation of Mr. Trump’s annual statements of financial condition ... covering at least the years 2011 through 2021"



The lawsuit seeks $250 million in penalties and for Trump and his children to be barred from conducting business in the state; The attorney general also said that she will make criminal referrals to the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York

"We are filing a lawsuit against Donald Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his family, and his company," James said at a press conference on Wednesday announcing the lawsuit.

James’ lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

The lawsuit seeks $250 million in penalties and for Trump and his children to be barred from conducting business in the state. The attorney general also said that she will make criminal referrals to the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants "engaged in numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation in the preparation of Mr. Trump’s annual statements of financial condition ... covering at least the years 2011 through 2021."

"The complaint demonstrates that Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us," James said.

“Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda," said Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump. "It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place."

"We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims," Habba added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.