AUSTIN, Texas — Recent drug overdoses involving Texas teens have led authorities to suspect fentanyl as the root cause. Fatal cases have involved adults as well. The fentanyl crisis has forced state leaders to step up its efforts in addressing the threat this drug poses to the community.

In a letter, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered state agency leaders to buckle down on anti-fentanyl efforts to fight off the deadly opioid that’s affecting Texas and the nation.

Today, I directed state agencies to ramp up efforts to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis endangering Texans.



In Texas last year, there was an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths.



Together, we can help bring awareness & address this deadly threat.

According to Texas data, there’s been an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. Officials report the drug is brought over by Mexican cartels and is made to favor prescription pills or candy to target kids.

These pills can be altered in color, some made up in rainbows.

Health advisory issued for colorful versions of fentanyl appearing in the illicit drug market targeting young people.



Learn more



First responders and medical providers find more info here:

“Fentanyl’s potency and deceptiveness, combined with the federal government’s unwillingness to take border security seriously, pose a grave threat to Texans,” reads the letter. “We must take all appropriate actions to inform Texans of this danger and prevent additional deaths. Together we can help bring awareness to the threat posed by fentanyl and do our part to address this crisis.”

With the Texas Legislature due for its next session in January, Abbott outlined statutory changes, budget priorities and other initiatives to better the anti-fentanyl response statewide. According to a news release, this “will enhance the state’s ability to interdict the synthetic opioid, provide emergency overdose treatment, and expand substance abuse treatment programs. Agencies can coordinate with the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council to further amplify efforts.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) has vowed to do its part in Abbott's anti-fentanyl efforts.

Every ounce of fentanyl seized as part of #OperationLoneStar would have otherwise made its way into communities across Texas and the nation. It only takes one pill to kill, and we will answer Gov. @GregAbbott_TX's call to help prevent Texans from making deadly decisions.

Additionally, Abbott has authorized a coordination of awareness efforts to educate the public on the drug’s “lethality and prevalence.” In a release, he’s asked agency leaders to “develop public service announcements, post flyers in prominent locations around regulated facilities, train staff and provide educational opportunities to the people agencies serve.”

The letter was sent to leaders of state agencies that work for communities more susceptible to fentanyl, including: