ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York state has entered into an agreement with Eastman Kodak to dispose of and recycle the expired hand sanitizer and packaging it produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kodak will transport 168 tractor trailer loads of sanitizer to Eastman Business Park in Rochester where it will distill it to extract the isopropyl alcohol for use reuse in manufacturing.

“In August, the New York State Office of General Services entered into a contract with Rochester- based Eastman Kodak Company to remove, properly dispose of, and recycle the expired NYS Clean Hand Sanitizer and packaging that is being stored at the NYS Training Preparedness Center in Oriskany, NY,” the New York State Office of General Services said in a statement. “The recycling process began this week and in order to do it correctly, safely and in the most efficient manner we estimate that it will take approximately 44 weeks to complete.

Throughout the pandemic New York State took decisive actions to protect New Yorkers and to ensure that our state and local governments could effectively respond to the global pandemic. To respond to an emergency such as COVID-19, the state sourced and supplied more products than were needed. The NYS Clean hand sanitizer was produced and distributed at no cost to the consumer during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State when supplies of the product were limited.

This partnership with Eastman Kodak continues the tradition of New York State businesses being an integral part of the State’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.”

The process is expected to take about 10 months.