President Biden said that "it was an honor" for himself and First Lady Jill Biden to attend the late monarch's state funeral in London



"On behalf of the American people, I want to again express our condolences on the loss of Queen Elizabeth II," Biden said in a sit-down with Truss, which took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's annual meeting. "It was an honor for my wife and I to be able to pay our respects while she was lying in state, and to attend the state funeral in London."

Biden returned from London earlier this week after attending the queen's funeral. The two leaders did not meet while Biden was in the United Kingdom, opting instead to sit down on the sidelines of the U.N. summit.

"I was amazed and overwhelmed by the affection that the British people and the world, quite frankly – the thousands and thousands of people who stayed all night just to pay their respects was enormous," the president added.

Biden congratulated Truss – who assumed office on Sept. 6, just two days before the death of the queen – on assuming the role of prime minister.

"I look forward to working closely with you," Biden said. "You’re our closest ally in the world, and there's a lot we can do – continue to do together."

"There's no issue that I can think of, of global consequence, where the United States and the United Kingdom are not working in cooperation," he continued. "And I expect we’ll continue to be able to do that."

"We’re very grateful for all the support that you have given us over what has been two very difficult weeks in the United Kingdom as we move towards the reign of King Charles III and we enter a new era," Truss said to Biden. "And as you say, Mr. President, we are steadfast allies."

The two leaders also pledged unity in support of Ukraine and upholding the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 peace agreement that ended the conflict in Northern Ireland.

"I've enjoyed working with [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken very closely in our response on Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and making sure that we are supporting the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom," Truss said. "But we face huge challenges as autocracies seek to cement and increase their assertiveness around the world."

Truss said that the United Kingdom will be "stepping up" defense spending to 3% of its GDP, adding: "That's why we want to work more closely with the United States, especially on energy security, on our economic security, but also in reaching out to fellow democracies around the world to make sure that democracies prevail and we protect the freedom and future of our citizens."

Biden said the leaders would talk about energy – "which understandably is of significant consequence to all of Europe," the president said, amid Russia's invasion – as well as challenges from China and Iran, and the peace agreement with Northern Ireland.

"We both are committed to protecting the gains of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland," Biden said to Truss. "And I'm looking forward to hearing what's on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate."

Truss thanked Biden for attending the queen's funeral, saying the late monarch "was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

"I have seen a huge outpouring of affection for her in the United Kingdom but also here in the United States," Truss said.

In a readout of the meeting provided by the White House, the two leaders "committed to continuing their governments’ close coordination on global challenges, including support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing challenges posed by China, and securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies."

Biden and Truss also "discussed the importance of continued support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria," the White House said. "They also affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement."

The prime minister made waves on Tuesday when she said that a that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.

“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term,” said Truss, who said that a trans-Atlantic trade deal is not one of her priorities – a sharp departure from her predecessors, Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

Truss said she was more focused on obtaining accession to the Trans-Pacific trade partnership and striking trade deals with India and the Gulf Cooperation Council of states including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Those are our trade priorities,” she said.

On Tuesday, Truss said her priorities for her meeting with Biden were “making sure that we are able to collectively deal (with) Russian aggression,” and ensuring “we are not strategically dependent on authoritarian regimes.”

“I want to work with our allies like the United States, like France, the EU, the Baltic States, Poland to take on the challenge we face from Russian aggression,” she said. “That should be our priority.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.