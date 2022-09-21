Air travel has skyrocketed this year compared to last, thanks in large part to decreased pandemic-era restrictions – but so too have customer frustrations, as many travelers have experienced long security lines or delayed and canceled flights as the industry struggles to keep up with the increased demand.

And some airports are doing better than others in keeping travelers happy, according to a new study by consumer research firm J.D. Power.

What You Need To Know Some airports are doing better than others in keeping travelers happy, according to a new study by consumer research firm J.D. Power.



The firm measures customer satisfaction on a scale of 1,000 by ranking six factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check and food, beverage and retail



Overall, customer satisfaction with airports in general dropped 25 points to 777 this year compared to last; Newark Liberty International Airport ranked lowest among mega-airports



That comes as travel numbers are creeping back towards pre-pandemic levels; on Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration screened over 1.8 million passengers

Each year, the firm conducts its North America Airport Satisfaction Study to examine which airports are keeping customers satisfied and which are not, ranking six factors – in order of importance on a scale of 1,000 – to do so: terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check and food, beverage and retail.

Overall, customer satisfaction with airports in general has dropped 25 points to 777 this year compared to last. That comes as travel numbers are creeping back towards pre-pandemic levels; on Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration screened over 1.8 million passengers, compared to 1.3 million last year and 2 million in 2019.

“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023,” Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power, wrote in a statement.

Travelers cited overcrowded parking lots, increased food and drink prices and standing-room-only gates as reasons for the decline in satisfaction, he added.

And customer satisfaction ranged widely among individual airports, which the survey split into three categories: mega airports, which see 33 million or more passengers per year; large airports, which see between 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year and medium airports, which see 4.5 to 9.9 million yearly passengers.

Out of the nearly two dozen mega-airports included in the survey, Newark Liberty International Airport ranked lowest with a score of 719; the Chicago O’Hare International Airport was second to last with a score of 751.

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul and San Francisco Airports fared much better, coming in at first and second with respective scores of 800 and 796.

For large airports, Philadelphia was ranked last with a score of 729, followed by the Honolulu International Airport at 758. On the flip side, the Tampa International Airport topped the list with a score of 846; the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California was second at 826.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport in California and the Kahului Airport in Hawaii are nearly tied for last place in the ranking of medium-sized airports with scores of 763 and 767, respectively. The Indianapolis International Airport, 842, and the Pittsburgh International Airport, 839, are similarly close in scores for second and first in customer satisfaction.