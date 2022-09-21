CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference was founded in 1953 in Greensboro, but the league will be moving to Uptown Charlotte.

Tuesday, the league announced it's moving its Greensboro headquarters to Charlotte and will be part of the Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower.

The ACC expects the transition process to be completed in 2023.

The headquarters move is creating a lot of buzz among Charlotte businesses, some even hoping to see a boost in customers over the next year.

Lincoln's Haberdashery is a bakery, coffee and sandwich shop located in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The business is located within a close distance of both the Spectrum Center and the Bank of America Stadium.

Bank of America Stadium is known for hosting lots of college football, including several sold-out ACC championship games.

Many of those visiting the city to attend those games make their way from the stadium to nearby businesses like Lincoln's Haberdashery.

Isaac Drooz has been employed with the bakery for six months.

Drooz says the store gets a lot of business from tourists who are attending games in the area.

"There's always tourists on the weekend," Drooz said. "They come to Charlotte and whether they come to see a Carolina Panthers game or Hornets game, we get to meet them."

He expects the store to see even more sports fans-after the ACC headquarters officially opens Uptown.

"We don't have an ACC team here [in Charlotte], but the fact it's the headquarters for all the different 15 [members in the ACC] is really cool because we get different universities coming in, and they bring their athletes, and the famous coaches come."

Drooz hopes even more famous faces and eager fans will make their way to Queen City and spend their dollars inside local businesses.

"I think that's really important for the growth of the city," Drooz said.

Over time, Drooz sees the headquarters as an opportunity to build the ever-growing South End community.

"South End is very up and coming," he said. "The energy of having the ACC will be very beneficial."