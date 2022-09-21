GREENSBORO, N.C. — After the announcement broke of the ACC headquarters leaving Greensboro, a restaurant rooted in the college sports organization's history says it wasn’t a shock.

Craver Stamey grew up working in his family’s restaurant. For more than 90 years his family has seen many businesses come and go throughout Greensboro. The ACC headquarters is the latest.

“Think we have seen the writing on the wall for a while, wasn’t that big of a shock for us to hear the conference headquarters was leaving. So, it’s been a long time coming and something we anticipated,” said Stamey, the general manager of Stamey’s Barbecue.

On Tuesday, the ACC announced it is relocating its headquarters to Charlotte.

“Of course we’re biased. We think Greensboro is awesome, but we understand things change over time, and certainly in our 93-year-old business things have changed as well so. It’s inevitable, sadly,” Stamey said.

And the two businesses have been in an ongoing relationship for decades. One providing entertainment for tournament town fans and the other great food.

“Leaving the game as quick as they can to beat the rush to get over and here and not have to wait in a long line, you know tailgating outside, coming in for lunch, coming back even if it's just a sandwich or coming back for a hot dog or whatever,” Stamey said.

Stamey feels the city has a lot to do with the accomplishments of the ACC as a whole.

“I think Greensboro has left a good legacy for the ACC and ... giving them a good base in way to build,” Stamey said.

And Stamey says in his eyes, there will not be any other city like Greensboro.

“It’s just another thing going on when you’re in a big city, like Brooklyn or Charlotte, but when you’re in Greensboro it’s everything for the whole city. The whole city really embraces it, and I think that something that makes it special when it’s here,” Stamey said.