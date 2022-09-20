CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Presidents Cup is making history this week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

What You Need To Know

The Presidents Cup is taking place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte

It's the first time the event is in Charlotte

A nearby business is hoping to see an influx of customers during the event

Since 1994, the best golfers in the world come together to compete in a four-day, match play event, between the United States and an international team.

This is the first time the global team competition will be taking place in the Queen City.

Workers expect over 40,000 people to attend the event.

Some nearby businesses are banking on an influx of customers during the Presidents Cup.

The Quail Corners Shopping Center is less than two miles from Quail Hollow Club. It's known for being a popular shopping area for families and tourists to dine and shop.

Waterbean Coffee is one of the newer businesses on the Quail Corners block.

The coffee shop first launched in 2013 in Cornelius. There are now several Waterbean Coffee locations across the state.

The Quail Corners location just celebrated its grand opening last month. Since then, manager Calli Graham says people keep walking in and expressing their excitement about seeing a coffee business in the shopping center.

"I didn't think that we would be so needed," Graham said. "But that's been really great to hear because you want to feel needed when you're a new shop."

Graham says so far, business has been good. However, she's hoping the Presidents Cup will draw more coffee lovers to the Quail Corners shops.

"I think it will bring some locals in," Graham says. "Maybe before their next round of golf they'll come in and get their coffee with us."

Graham says Waterbean Coffee is prepared for any overflow of customers during the tournament events.

There are about six employees working at the coffee shop throughout the week.

"I think we'll stick with our regular staff that we have for those hours and keep someone on call in case we do get busy," Graham said.

Barista Allen Lanier works alongside Graham. He's excited to see how many new customers the Presidents Cup will bring to the business.

"We never want to be bored at work. We want the people to come in. We want the business," Lanier said. "Community is our biggest focus here, making sure everybody that comes in feels at home. I think having more [customers] will make us happier and a better business."

Graham says The Presidents Cup dollars will go so far with supporting businesses like theirs on the Quail Corners block.

"Things are still rough for small businesses. I know that we've gone through some hardships in Waterbean as a company. But we fought through those, and that's why we're here today — opening," Graham said.

The President's Cup competition begins Thursday and wraps up Sunday.