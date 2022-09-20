OSHKOSH, Wis. — Jay Ratchman pointed across the street to where Camera Casino opened in downtown Oshkosh in spring 1973.

Since then, he, his family and staff have been helping customers find the right gear and showing them how to use it.

“It’s almost like a little high for me when someone comes in and says, ‘I went on my trip and that little tip you gave me, I got some great pictures,’” said Ratchman, who is the owner.

What You Need To Know Some businesses are still making up ground from the early days of the pandemic





Staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation are all issues Wisconsin businesses are navigating





A recent report from the Wisconsin chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses indicated 91 percent of the surveyed businesses experienced some sort of supply chain disruption​

Camera Casino and other Main St. businesses around Wisconsin continue to make their way through a pandemic and all the domestic and global ripples that came with it.

That has included staffing shortages, inflation and supply chain issues.

Ratchman said people are still shopping for camera gear. But with supply chain snags, getting products can take some time and effort.

He ordered a number of cameras at a trade show in late winter and said some of that inventory is still en route to the store.

“We just got a couple in the other day from March, but we didn’t get the whole order in,” he said. “They just drift a couple in so I can never predict when the next one is going to come in.”

Jessie Meidl, with Downtown Oshkosh, said recovery from the depths of the pandemic is a mixed bag for businesses in the downtown area.

“We have some boutiques who really looked at their online presence and did some really cool things with that and built a really strong customer base and they’re doing better than they’ve ever done before,” she said.

Like other downtowns, Oshkosh lost some of its tenants. There were other changes, too.

“A lot of people decided they wanted to support local more than they ever had in the past and we saw a lot of success from that,” Meidl said. “There were, of course, the struggles of COVID and we did have some people that weren’t able to make it through it, but it did present new opportunities for new businesses.”

Ratchman, a self-procalimed optimist, said Camera Casino has already started stocking up ahead of the holiday season.

“It forces me to have an inventory that I didn’t want to have that much on hand, but I do,” he said. “I’m anticipating we will have a good Christmas.”

He said he’s been told supply chains may be a little closer to normal in the spring, just in time for Camera Casino’s 50th birthday.