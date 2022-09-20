CINCINNATI — Black-owned businesses are growing across the state. A recent report shows businesses are affecting the region by the billions of dollars.

What You Need To Know Black-owned businesses in Greater Cincinnati have made a $2.1 billion economic impact on four counties



The data was released in “The Economic Impact of Black-Owned Businesses in Southwest Ohio Communities,” report



A-List Cleaning and Transportation was one of nearly 1,000 Black-owned businesses to make this impact



This is a business that offers cleaning services and rides to children, senior citizens and many others

For years, Aretha Furr’s mother Willa Mae, who was a double amputee, was on dialysis and had many medical appointments. But getting there was sometimes a challenge.

“Her dilemma was the transportation providers at the given time was arriving late, missed calls, and miscommunication,” said Furr.

And that’s what inspired Furr to create her own business to help others like her mother.

“Since her passing two years ago, I developed in the honor of her A-list Cleaning and Transportation,” she said.

A-List Cleaning and Transportation not only offers cleaning services but also rides for school-age children and senior citizens through a partnership with the Council on Aging. It’s their customer service they pride themselves on the most.

“We assist them to and from the vehicle,” she said. “We assist them from the vehicle to their residence. We call them when we’re running late. And we call them when we’re on our way.”

A-List Cleaning and Transportation is among nearly1,000 Black-owned businesses in the Greater Cincinnati area. These businesses have made a $2.1 billion economic impact on four counties, according to “The Economic Impact of Black-Owned Businesses in Southwest Ohio Communities” report.

It was made possible through a collaboration between the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce and the UC Economics Center.

“The really great thing is that there was a deep dive into certain communities that shows where these businesses are and how they’re helping to contribute to the economy,” said Eric Kearney, the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky AACC President.

The economic impact is up $700,000 since the last report in 2020. Currently, these Black-owned businesses employ nearly 6,000 people and generate over $6 million in income taxes. As a Black business owner, Furr said this is something she’s very proud of.

“It feels very, extremely good and very rewarding knowing that we have something, a good product, on the market to offer the community,” said Furr.