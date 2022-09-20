CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday it will be moving its headquarters to Charlotte after nearly 70 years in Greensboro.

The headquarters, which have been located in Greensboro since the conference was founded in May 1953, will officially make the move in 2023, the board of directors said. The directors say the unanimous decision comes after an in-depth review and assessment of what would ensure that the office is “best positioned for the future and changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics.”

“The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford,” said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price. “The Board also recognizes and expresses our thanks for what has been a truly wonderful relationship with Greensboro over the last 70 years, and we appreciate the support shown by the state of North Carolina to have the league office remain in the state. We are grateful to the city of Charlotte and look forward to a flourishing partnership.”

The ACC Board of Directors, representing all 15 member institutions, today announced that the conference office will relocate its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023.



Read more: https://t.co/LY2OOpAW58 pic.twitter.com/W6OJqIp9u4 — The ACC (@theACC) September 20, 2022

Location with the Eastern Time Zone, population size and growth trends, population diversity, large hub airport access with accessibility to and from all ACC members, anticipated benefit to the overall conference brand, potential synergies to existing and prospective partners and financial considerations were all taken into consideration prior to the decision, officials said in a release.

“Today is a transformational day for the ACC and for our 15 world class institutions. We truly appreciate the state of North Carolina for its dedication to keeping the conference headquarters in the state, and the Charlotte leadership for their commitment and ongoing partnership,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC. Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”

Charlotte Myor Vi Lyles released a statement following the announcement saying she is excited to have the ACC as the newest resident in the Queen City. “Charlotte is one of the best sports towns in the country and a growing destination for sports events so having the ACC call Charlotte home bolsters our reputation nationally. As anyone knows, you always want to have family close by or be able to visit easily and Charlotte’s central location in the region combined with Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, the Queen City is the perfect place for the ACC to call home and continue its great legacy,” Lyles said.

Officials say the new headquarters will be located in Uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower. It will include a state-of-the-art gameday operations studio, according to a release from Mecklenburg County, and a modern production studio. The location is currently home to Honeywell world headquarters as well as major corporate offices for Bank of America, Deloitte, JLL, Robinson Bradshaw and Parker Poe.

The ACC currently has 15 members across 10 states, including four from North Carolina.