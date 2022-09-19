MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
The contest, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, highlights some of the most interesting things manufactured in the Badger State.
Last year alone, more than 150 products were nominated and more than 200,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Nearly one million votes have been cast over the last six years.
This year’s nominees include mining equipment, yachts, an EV fire truck, cheese curds, a home generator, beef jerky, sports complex lighting, frozen pizzas, a cargo ship, intermodal chassis and more.
The first round of voting for the contest goes through Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness, which is a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin-made products.
The winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.
Last year, the winner was the 140 Ton Navy Crane, made by Broadwind Heavy Fabrications in Manitowoc, Wis.
Visit www.madeinwis.com to vote.