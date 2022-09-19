SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Many across the world were captivated during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, even in Wisconsin.

What You Need To Know While the queen was being laid to rest in the U.K., a local bar in the Milwaukee area is honored the monarch in their own special way



Three Lions Pub in Shorewood is a home away from home for British culture



Many found comfort in the dub following the Queen's passing

While the Queen was being laid to rest in the U.K., a local bar in the Milwaukee area is honored the monarch in their own special way.

Three Lions Pub in Shorewood is a home away from home for British culture. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many have found comfort in this Wisconsin pub.

“There is no better place to come to feel that connection to Britain and the Queen,” Three Lions Pub Owner Christopher Tinker said.

Tinker is one of the owners of the Three Lions Pub. He said it’s been nice to see so people come out to pay their respects to the Queen.

“The fact that people would like to come out and show some respect to the life of Queen Elizabeth II, we are excited to have people here,” Tinker said.

On the day of the funeral, the pub was making marmalade martinis in honor of the Queen.

“It was supposed to be one of her favorite sandwiches so we thought it would fit the theme to honor her today,” Tinker said.

For co-owner Luca Musker, he said it’s a special time in history he is able to witness alongside his coworkers.

“The reign that she had as long as it was I don’t think it’s going to be repeated so something like this is very few and far between I think,” Musker said.

Inside the pub on the day of the Queen’s funeral, nearly a dozen TVs were replaying the funeral from earlier in the morning. The owners said they wanted to do it so their customers could have a chance to pay their respects.

“It’s our way to kind of pay respects to her and if people want to join and raise a glass to each other they are more than welcome to,” Musker said.

The funeral marks the end of an era for a Queen who reigned for 70 years. She is being honored as far away as Wisconsin.​