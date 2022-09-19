COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Regional Airport Authority announced Charles Goodwin, the director of operations, as the new chief business development officer in a news release on Monday.

Goodwin will oversee air service development, concessions, real estate, parking and ground transportation. He will also continue to manage cargo development and Rickenbacker Aviation.

Goodwin is a A Navy veteran with a master of business in Operational Excellence from The Ohio State University’s Max M. Fisher College of Business and a bachelor’s of science in aerospace technology from Indiana State University, and he is also a Lean Six Sigma Blackbelt, a private pilot and accredited airport executive.

“We are excited to see how Charlie’s depth of expertise and commitment to our organization will further enhance CRAA’s dynamic and evolving business development programs,” said President and CEO Joe Nardone in the news release. “Charlie has successfully led many facets of the airport authority and, under his guidance and leadership, these business development teams will continue to flourish.”

He has been with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority for nearly 20 years in multiple roles, including aviation security, energy and environmental, aircraft ground handling and aviation operations.

“Charlie’s leadership, planning, attitude and innovation led to CRAA breaking cargo, fuel, and revenue goals during the pandemic, and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next,” said Nardone.

Goodwin was named the American Association of Airport Executives’ Great Lakes Chapter Airport Professional of the Year in 2021 for his leadership throughout the pandemic.

“I look forward to collaborating with these business development teams as we continue to find new ways to delight our customers and diversify our business,” said Goodwin. “These are exciting times for our airports and I am honored to be a part of it.”