TEXAS — If you need your daily dose of caffeine, like most of us, and you rely on Starbucks’ Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, you’re in trouble. Your favorite Starbies —as the TikTokers are calling it—drink is being recalled due to ‘possible contamination by foreign material (metal fragments)’, according to a FDA enforcement report.
The 15-ounce espresso drinks affected were sold in stores in Illinois, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas, according to the FDA.
A total of 221 cases of the espresso drink were contaminated.