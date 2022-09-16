TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to stir the political pot as he leads the charge in busing Texas migrants to “sanctuary cities” such as New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago. More than 10,000 have been bused so far. The latest trip, right to the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, has sparked heated reactions from Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, has not shied away from criticizing Abbott. As of late, Texas has been a hotbed of sociopolitical issues that have affected the rights of many. Ocasio-Cortez has closely followed this timeline of events, at times making public remarks toward Abbott and his leadership in Texas.

After Abbott’s boastful tweet about Thursday’s drop-off of migrants at the Naval Observatory in Washington, Ocasio-Cortez provided a quote retweet in response.

This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in DC.



VP Harris claims our border is “secure” & denies the crisis.



We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border. https://t.co/H5n0ChTbIX — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez criticized Abbott and suggested he look for other work. The Republican governor is up for relection in November, though he continues to lead in the polls over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

The representative reflected on February 2021’s winter storm that left Texans without power for days. She said Abbott abandoned his state while others stepped in to fill that void. Ocasio-Cortez was among the politicians who traveled to Texas in order to aid the affected.

Ocasio-Cortez then went on to say that Abbott seems to struggle at his job. “Maybe you should consider if this is the right work for you,” she wrote.

I remember how folks stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze.



We will welcome these families too. They have so much to offer.



You do seem to be struggling at your job, though. Maybe you should consider if this is the right work for you. https://t.co/DEwHdWwzi6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

Unlike Abbott, who’s working to move these migrants out of Texas with claims of “securing the border,” Ocasio-Cortez said New York City is opening their arms to these migrants. “They have so much to offer,” she wrote.