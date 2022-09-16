CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The President’s Cup tees off next week and it is generating a lot of excitement.

Along with excitement, it’s generating revenue for local businesses in Charlotte. One of those businesses is UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Charlotte.

Bill Keziah, regional operations manager, says they’re providing storage containers for the President’s Cup and it’s a bigger than usual order for the business.

“We don’t normally get a large order like this,” he said. "It’s normally people who are moving or people who are storing, people who are renovating, things like that, so it’s one or two containers here or there.”

Keziah says they began delivering 24 containers starting in June.

“It’s quite impressive with the amount of stuff that came into Charlotte that they were storing and preparing and getting things ready for the event. From tents to ice machines, to merchandise, a little bit of everything,” he said.

Keziah says this event is making a difference for them.

“It’s huge for us, it’s huge for the community,” he said.