GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move.

Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years.

“This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner. “It’s not my work because I just love it.”

Leibert said his customers have always been loyal.

“We got a lot of people that say this place is just a major thing for people in Green Bay, that it’s been here this long, but now we have to move,” he said.

Earlier this year, Bosse’s learned the property owner was planning to build a multi-story apartment complex. As a result, the existing building will be demolished.

Liebert’s daughter, Lisa Mitchell, and her husband manage the shop these days. It’s her job to find a new location.

“I can’t even explain it,” Mitchell said. “It’s been out of control.”

She said it’s been stressful running the business and looking for a new location that fits the business’s and customer’s needs.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It’s not been a good experience,” Mitchell said. “When you have an established business like this and you don’t want to just relocate somewhere — you want to stay here — it’s very difficult.”

Mitchell said customers are struggling with news of the move.

“It’s hard,” she said. “They don’t think we should have to go through this, but we are.”

Liebert said a big focus now is making sure customers understand Bosse’s is not closing down, just moving.

“We’d like to be around for a long time yet,” he said.

And although they haven’t found a new location yet, Liebert said no matter what happens, he’s staying optimistic for this new chapter in Bosse’s history.

“What happens? We don’t know yet. We don’t know how it’ll work,” Liebert said. “But God has a program for us and whatever he has, we’re going to go along with it. What ever it is, it is, and it’ll be good.”