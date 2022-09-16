Vice President Kamala Harris, who has taken nearly a dozen trips around the country to highlight Democrats’ fight for abortion rights, on Friday will make her first political appearance on the issue, participating in a campaign event for Ilinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Harris has become the Biden administration’s foremost voice on reproductive rights, and the trip to Chicago Friday marks her tenth time traveling to address the topic, not counting a handful of events in Washington, D.C.

Her first stop in Chicago was a roundtable with local leaders and reproductive health advocates.

“We must agree that the women of America have the ability to exercise their own judgment in making decisions about their own body, and the government should not be making that decision for her,” Harris said, with Pritzker sitting to her left.

Harris later Friday was scheduled to appear with Gov. Pritzker at a political event at the University of Illinois. Pritzker is up for reelection and running against Republican state senator Darren Bailey, who carries the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The VP called the governor “a national leader” on abortion rights at Friday’s roundtable. Illinois has become a sort of safe haven, since neighboring states’ conservative leaders have moved to restrict the service.

Harris immediately turned to the political implications of potential Republican leadership: “Elections matter. We have a midterm coming up in 53 days. Who your governor is matters. Whether they're going to protect these rights, and support these rights, to freedom and liberty, it matters.”

She also said lower level elections such as local prosecutor are key, since they are who could be in charge of court challenges to abortion rights.

So how do Harris’ trips around the country help the issue? She’s brought back advice and local strategies for defending abortion access that have helped inform the administration, said Jen Klein, co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council.

“Everyone from constitutional law experts to, you know, women actually just trying to get a medical service that's legal in their state. And all of that has informed the work that we've done,” she said.

“Those meetings that she's been having across the country have been vital, critical, critical to helping inform the work that we're doing,” she added. “And I also think helpful to them as they're planning their strategy, about how to push back in the weeks to come.”

This week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced with little other GOP backing a bill that would outlaw abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Democrats seized on the opportunity, calling it clear evidence of Republicans’ ultimate desire to pass a national ban, despite previous comments from GOP lawmakers who insisted it should be up to the states to decide.

Klein told Spectrum News that the vice president and president would continue to speak “about it in all sorts of forum over the course of the next weeks and months.”

“The laws that we're seeing across the country are really out of step,” she said. “We're expecting that the American people are going to make their voices heard in the weeks and months to come.”

Harris has so far traveled to Boston, California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia to speak to local leaders and advocates on abortion rights, plus held meetings on the White House campus.