LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the ninth annual Give for Good Louisville event on Thursday, more than 21,000 donors came together to raise $7.8 million for local organizations.

Give for Good Louisville, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, has raised more than $50 million since 2014 for qualifying organizations in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Bullitt counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties in Indiana.

Organizations accessed the largest prize pool in Give for Good Louisville history thanks to partners including Swope Family Foundation, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Derby City Gaming and William O. Alden, Jr.

“The results remind us once again about the extraordinary generosity of our community,” said Ron Gallo, CFL president and CEO. “We also know the community’s investment will pay dividends, as all of the organizations put these gifts into action.”

“In addition to the financial support, participating organizations had a chance to tell their story to a larger audience,” Gallo said. “That kind of awareness will benefit them and the people they serve well into the future.”

This year, as a new giving day prize this year, eight donors who gave to organizations were randomly selected to receive a $20,000, $10,000, or $5,000 prize to boost their donation during the “Greatest Two Minutes in Giving” prize by Presenting Prize Partner, Churchill Downs Incorporated. York Academy of Discovery, Inc. claimed the $20,000 prize.