Nearly half of office employees in Manhattan are currently working from their offices on an average weekday, a survey released Thursday found.

A survey conducted by the Partnership for New York City between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 also found that an overwhelming majority worked a hybrid schedule.

The number of Manhattan office employees who made it to their workplaces on an average weekday jumped to 49% compared with April’s 38%, but that figure is projected to climb to 54% by January, the survey found.

The Partnership, a nonprofit organization comprised of New York City-based business leaders and companies, called the increase a “slow but steady” one.

As of this month, only 9% of Manhattan’s office employees had returned to their workplaces five days a week, according to the survey.

Twelve percent were in the office four days a week, 37% were in three days a week, 15% were in two days a week; 11% were in one day a week and 16% were “fully remote,” the Partnership said in a press release.

“Consistent with past surveys, 77% of employers indicated a hybrid office schedule will be their predominant post-pandemic policy, largely in response to employee preferences,” the release said.

The real estate industry has seen the highest return-to-office rates, according to the release. Law firms and financial services firms have seen the second and third highest rates, respectively.

Asked why their employees preferred working on hybrid or fully remote schedules, 36% of the more than 160 companies the Partnership surveyed said their workers felt they were more productive or just as productive at home, the release said.

Twenty-four percent of the employers, meanwhile, said their employees felt public transit was “not safe or reliable.”

Employees also cited avoiding long commutes and improving work-life balance as reasons to work remotely part or full time, according to the release.