Two of the world’s premiere long-distance races recently announced they will allow nonbinary athletes to compete with their preferred gender identity instead of defaulting to either male or female.

Organizers of the London Marathon said mass participant entrants in the race will be able to select male, female or nonbinary once registration for the 2023 race opens on Oct. 1



The Boston Marathon made the first move on Monday, saying nonbinary athletes will be able to run – and register as such – in the 2023 race.

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it's been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA's other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.

Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they've completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it's still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include “nonbinary” as a gender option.

“Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events,” the organization said, adding, “We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together.”

Nonbinary pro miler and 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender last year and narrowly missed a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, lauded the move.

“There’s still so much work to be done but I’m thrilled that nonbinary runners are being acknowledged by the Boston Marathon and BAA,” Hiltz tweeted.

Later the same day, organizers of the London Marathon said mass participant entrants in the race will be able to select male, female or nonbinary once registration for the 2023 race opens on Oct. 1. Individuals registering for the TCS London Marathon through all entry routes, including for charities, will have the three options from which to select.

But officials said all elite athlete races and the Championship and Good For Age categories will not offer a nonbinary registration option, as they operate under World Athletics rules.

“This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive,” Hugh Brasher, event director for the TCS London Marathon, wrote in a statement. “We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

Next year’s London Marathon will take place on April 23, returning to its usual spring time for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Boston and London Marathons are the latest major races to begin adding nonbinary divisions.

Last year's Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money.

The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.