THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A community-based grassroots initiative is bettering the process of bringing naturally grown food to the state. Zachary Rierson of Rierson Farm says people deserve good food.

Rierson Farm became Certified Naturally Grown in July 2022

Rierson and his wife, Monica, took over the Rierson Farm last March from Zachary’s grandparents.

“I realized that farming and feeding our community is what I really wanted to do. My grandparents worked really hard to get this land about 50 years ago now,” Rierson said.

He says his grandparents instilled a lot of values in him when he was younger, like giving back to the community. His grandmother’s illness led the couple to pay more attention to what they were putting in their bodies, which led them to transition their farm into one that turns out certified naturally grown products.

“There’s a lot of things in our lives this day and time where we don’t know where our food comes from or really anything else. Most of the time it has a 'Made in China' sticker on it, and I think it’s really cool being able to go out in our backyard and know exactly what we are taking in, and it’s right in our backdoor,” Rierson said.

And so do their animals, raised on non-genetically modified organic feed.

“With 500 animals, we get a lot of manure that we can utilize for our composting methods, along with a lot of our food scrapes, it makes a really balance compost for our gardens,” Rierson said.

Rierson Farm became certified naturally grown in July, producing all their food organically without the help of pesticides and other chemicals.

Certified naturally grown farmers use farming practices without using any synthetic herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). CNG is different than Certified Organic because it’s more accessible to small scale farmers, according to the CNG Website.

Rierson says that fits well with his family philosophy.

“It’s really personal, it’s a community-based organization, it’s a national organization, but it doesn’t feel like that. The USDA has become very commercialized, and it’s a lot of paperwork involved instead of getting out there and working on your sole and working on your proccess,” Rierson said.

Six days out of the week they sell their produce at farmers markets around the area, asking people to pay what they can afford.

“At the end of the day, your neighbors are all you have, and if our neighbor’s run out [of] food, you know we don’t want to see that, you know. That's why we want to continue to grow and better our practices be able to grow more in the area’s we have been blessed with,” Rierson said.

The designation of Certified Naturally Grown Farms began in 2008. CNG farms have been around North Carolina since April of 2020.