Could the region be soaring into a resurgence? If you asked Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday, that answer would be yes.

A welcome $230 million is heading to nine upstate airports, including Syracuse Hancock, Albany International, Watertown International and Greater Binghamton, an airport that’s been left out of recent funding announcements.

“We saw it during the pandemic. So many people left places like New York City, discovered upstate, discovered the beauty of this region, and those who fly in from other states and other cities have a chance to have a very positive impression of this. But it’s not just for the visitors, the tourists. It’s for the local residents who deserve a positive experience and the businesses,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

BGM is set to receive $32 million to completely renovate the terminal and modernize the airport. The news comes just two weeks after Avelo Air became the first new airline to join Greater Binghamton in 20 years.

And it may not take long to get another.

“Having a great project like this is just another region why an airline would want to come here, so we think this is a huge project. First of all, it’s going make the airport look so beautiful, but it’s also going to set up some new flights coming in the near future as well,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Syracuse Hancock receives $20 million to add 4,700 square feet to the main concourse, providing additional seating, and improving passenger flow through the terminal. Crews will also build two new jet bridges at gates where passengers will now have to board planes using outdoor stairs.

Despite the challenges the airline industry has faced, Governor Hochul says now is the time to invest.

“We have to bet on the future. You can’t bet on the circumstances today and say that it’s going to continue to decline. I’ll tell you what will happen, if we don’t make these investments, all of a sudden the roof starts leaking, the rugs get shabby. The whole experience, the physical experience declines rapidly," said Hochul.

Gov. Hochul says most airports have just two years to complete their renovations, so most work is expected to take place in the very new future.