WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Carolina NASCAR fans are celebrating the return of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and residents and business owners in Wilkesboro say they have been hoping for this for a while.

The news comes on the heels of the August 2022 Revival, which was also held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“Seeing things open back up will about bring tears to your eyes,” said Brian Call, who owns Call Family Distillers in Wilkesboro.

Call said his neighbors are also excited about the return of the speedway and the economic opportunities that it will bring.

“My friends called me and said that people already booked for Yadkin and in Wilkes just to set up for the 2023 All-Star Race,” Call said.

The race will be held on May 21, 2023.