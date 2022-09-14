Eighteen months after opening in Salt City Market, Cake Bar opened a second café as a standalone location in downtown Syracuse.

Cake Bar owner Duyen Nguyen came to the United States from Vietnam in 2012. Her mother was a baker for many years there and she never saw herself taking the same path.

“I hated it because my mom never had time for me, especially in the holiday and wedding seasons,” said Nguyen.

However, as a child she took classes to learn how to decorate cakes. When she moved to the United States, she missed her culture in Vietnam.

“I missed everything over there and I don’t know where we can find it here,” said Nguyen. “I started to bake, and I wanted to share with my friends. Sometimes, a lot of times, it was really bad, but I started to make cakes and try different things. That’s how I got into baking.”

Nguyen said she originally wanted to open a café like the downtown location, located at 252 W. Genessee St., but with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting restaurants, the Salt City Market seemed like a great way to start.

In Vietnam, café culture is big and that inspired Cake Bar, Nguyen said.

“When you go to any coffee shop in Vietnam, they have a coffee, bubble tea, smoothies, everything and they have a small dessert for everything but in here when you go to the coffee shop it’s not like that, it’s coffee, muffins, cupcakes, croissants.”

Many of the flavors the 30-year-old Nguyen makes are inspired by Vietnamese desserts and incorporate American ingredients.

“I do make a regular menu like chocolate cake, peanut butter and things like that, but we can do more than that because there's a lot of flavors in Vietnam that I feel like go really well with American flavors like taro and sweet potatoes, they go really good with American cream cheese,” said Nguyen.

Their most popular item is a Lotus Biscoff cake, which is inspired by the American flavor of cookies and cream.

Cake Bar has been impacted by staffing shortages and supply chain issues like many other restaurants in the industry.

“Supply is so high right now,” said Nguyen. “And I mean, I feel bad sometimes because people come and ask, why is the cake so expensive? But we cannot make it cheap.”

They have had a baker prep position open since June and have been unable to fill it. Nguyen says they could fulfill more custom orders but currently they must limit it to 5-7 per week.

“I think if I have more staff, I can focus on what planning things out for custom orders, but we don’t have the staff, that’s why I work 12-hour days,” said Nguyen.

Even with staffing shortages and supply chain challenges, Nguyen has had the support of her Vietnamese community since opening the second location.

“When I opened this spot, especially in the first week, I've seen more Vietnamese people than ever go to my store and I'm happy about that,” said Nguyen.