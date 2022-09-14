MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions.

Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind.

“It’s hard work, but I go home and I’m able to sleep every day,” Payne & Dolan’s Amber Riskey said regarding why she began just a few years ago as an apprentice-laborer.

The mother-of-one said the work has helped her give her three-year-old son a great life.

“I am a single parent. I do it all by myself, but at the same time, you know, I can provide,” she said.

Larry Capinus, a 35-year employee and 34-year foreman, said the paving profession is one that pays out in dividends.

“The retirement and the money you make here is great,” Capinus said. “The rewards are you can bring home a month, $8,000 to $11,000 as an operator.”

He said the best part about the work is that there is always the possibility of advancement.

“You put the time in on the shovel, show the company that you’re really willing to work," he siad. "You get moved up here… and fast."

For Riskey, that means one day becoming her own foreman.

Currently Payne & Dolan is offering sign-on bonuses for some positions. The company is also looking for entry-level apprentice laborers with no previous experience — but a CDL license is required.

Those interested can learn more here.