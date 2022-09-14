MILWAUKEE — The Associated Bank River Center is set to feature a bar, marketplace and more when renovations complete at the downtown Milwaukee building.

Associated Bank this week unveiled the River Center will feature a new riverfront bar, a collective marketplace of dining options and a new coffee shop. This is in partnership with F Street Hospitality, a Milwaukee-based hospitality company.

“We are ecstatic to partner with F Street Hospitality to launch these unique dining experiences at the River Center, a significant milestone in the redevelopment of the Associated Bank River Center complex,” Associated Bank senior vice president and director of real estate David Knight said. “Not only are we offering new options for workers returning to the office, but our work at the River Center is also helping to revitalize use of a key piece of Milwaukee’s beautiful riverfront."

“We hope our guests – whether they be workers, residents or travelers visiting our great city – find moments of joy and excitement imbibing and dining at the new River Center in the epicenter of this great city.”

The riverfront bar, called “Vault,” will feature floor-to-ceiling views of the Milwaukee River, as well as offer options for outdoor seating overlooking the river. Guests will be able to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and an upscale wine list.

The market at the River Center will feature Toro Tacos & Bowls, an Asian-Latin taqueria, as well as On Rye, a soup and sandwich shop.

Additionally, the KnockBox Coffee & Market will provide coffee and market items, including Stone Creek Coffee.

The full slate of River Center dining options is targeted to open in spring 2023. Renovations have been underway since March 2016.

Visit https://www.associatedbankrivercenter.com/ for more.