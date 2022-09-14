Food prices are part of the inflation equation yet again. They are up another eight-tenths of a percent in August. Overall, prices for putting food on your dinner table are up by 11% from the start of the year.

Genesis Lopez is an Orlando resident, but as a flight attendant, she usually travels for work in the skies.

This means the food in her fridge is not being used up that often, but when she goes to the grocery store, she says she just gets what she needs.

She said she is noticing as her bill goes up.

“I have to shop like every week. If not, things go bad. So, I notice I guess that things are getting more pricey, but I have to get them at the end of the day. So, I’m just going to keep buying them,” explained Lopez.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the food at home index rose 13.5% over the last 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending in March 1979. The latest report also states that the food index increased 11.4% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending May 1979.

“There has been obviously, there has been increases,” added Orlando resident Scott Boos.

Lopez said she does not think these increases match what people can afford right now.

“I just grab what I need and what I am used to, so I’m not really seeing like the small increase in it but I’m noticing at the end of the month, ’Oh, I spent a little more, but I’m not really noticing the smaller differences,” explained the flight attendant.

She added she feels the impact even harder when trying to eat healthier.

“I am spending a lot more on groceries, especially when I am trying to eat healthier, more organic,” said Lopez.

Boos said he and his wife are very conscious about what they eat, and they shop at places like Aldi to help save money on groceries because, just like Lopez, he is noticing an increase.

“You have to be. I don’t know if it is frugal, but you have to budget and things like that to get what you want,” explained Boos.

Scott added that he and his wife also save money on fresh eggs by purchasing them from someone he knows who raises chickens, not from the market.