JUNEAU, Wis. — From apple picking to pumpkin patches, fall activities are kicking off statewide.

Finding people to staff many of these family-run businesses is getting harder than it used to be.

Waldvogel’s Farm east of Beaver Dam is one of the largest pumpkin patches in the state. Mike Waldvogel counts himself lucky. His farm has enough staff to run smoothly.

However, he said recruiting staff has gotten tougher every year.

Waldvogel said that his farm has increased pay to over $20 an hour. It has worked wonders in attracting high school students, but has done little to entice people 18 and over.

He needs more adults to be able to staff the farm during weekdays. Finding staff able to work for just a few months a year makes everything more difficult.

“From year to year, your really good workers want to work more, so it is hard to keep them because you will not see them for another nine months. So, I think it makes it a little more challenging, but we try to treat our employees really well,” said Waldvogel.

While Waldvogel would like to have more employees at the farm as they prepare to open, he said he is confident everything will run smoothly as they begin their busy season.