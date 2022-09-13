ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s The Meatball Stoppe is known for its Italian fare. But a little Latin flare can create a whole new kind of meatless ball.

Isabella Morgia di Vicari is the top chef at the Orlando joint, on Lake Underhill Road. Her husband, Jeff, is just as hands-on. Together, they’ve created a vegan ball that’s gluten-free, too.

But their restaurant is jam-packed with a vibe you’d expect from your favorite relatives. “You will be loved and honored in our house, no matter who you are,” Isabella said. After all, their motto is: “Love and Famiglia, All Rolled Up.”

Let’s cook!

Spicy Black Bean Yuca

Yield 10 -12 Balls

Ingredients:

1# Frozen Yuca

20 ounces Canned Black Beans Not Rinsed

1 Cup Canned Corn (Seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder and roasted in oven)

1 cup Chopped Cherry Peppers (any brand)

3 Cloves garlic

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Cup GF breadcrumbs (visualize for Firm Texture, add more if needed)

1 Tablespoon Lemon juice

½ Cup Canola Oil

Directions:

Boil Yuca until tender, let cool then split and remove veins from the center. Roast corn in oven at 400 degrees until lightly colored. Put Yuca into food processor with oil and mix until creamy.

Add half of the black beans pulsing just to break down a bit. Transfer the mixture into a stainless bowl and add remaining ingredients. Mix well then roll with the 2.5-ounce scoop and place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes, at 400 degrees then rotate, and bake for another 5 minutes until outside develops a moderate crust. Serve immediately with your favorite spicy sauce.

Refrigerate any leftovers and reheat in microwave for 30 seconds per ball.