With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping.

The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of inflation, Kaity said the family has seen a shift in its spending.

"It is a little bit more difficult. You do have to watch your spending in other areas. I've found that particularly gas and groceries are taking up a larger chunk of the budget," she said.



"People are getting sticker shock," said New York state Sen. George Borrello.

To help ease that shock, Sen. Borrello has introduced legislation that would raise the state's 4% sales tax exemption on a single item from $110 to $250, on items such as winter coats, men's suits and shoes.

He's said that after more than two decades, it's time for an increase.

"Even that $250 doesn't keep pace with inflation over the past 25 years, and now with us seeing near double digit inflation, I think it's important,” said Borrello.

Borrello said each individual municipality across the state can still impose its respective local sales tax on clothing, unless it's exempt and doesn't have one, like Chautauqua County.

He said the legislation is even more important for counties that border Pennsylvania.

"Where there is no sales tax on any clothing with no limits, it's critically important here from a competitive standpoint," said Borrello.

While Kaity admits she did shop for some back-to-school clothes in nearby Erie, Pennslyvania, she said the proposed legislation would be beneficial to shoppers across New York looking for those higher priced items.

"So, to not have to spend that gas money and stay right here certainty saves money in that way," said Kaity.

She also encourages lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support the measure that looks to boost the state economy.

"Not just Western New York, but I could see the benefit for shopping local in any area of the state," Kaity said.

Unless Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for a special session, Borrello's measure will stay in committee until the full Legislature reconvenes in January.