PHILLIPS, Wis. — Country Sausage, based in Phillips, Wis., announced Tuesday it was issuing a voluntary recall for more than two dozen of its products.

The recall includes a list of fully cooked/cured and smoked meats that are produced and sold in the Country Sausage retail store, as well as raw and fully cooked/cured and smoked meats sold at Totem Pole Liquors.

The Class I recall includes products purchased on or before Sept. 12.

A Class I recall is defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death” per the United States Department of Agriculture.

The products in the recall include: beef jerky, jalapeno beef jerky, landjaeger, natural casing wieners, Roscoe’s snack sticks, pepper jack snack sticks, summer sausage, pepper jack summer sausage, fully cooked Polish sausage, bacon, cheddarwurst, bacon cheddarwurst, jalapeno cheddarwurst, Chubby’s Chubbies (large hot dogs), ring bologna, blood sausage, bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, beef tenderloin, beef ribeye steak, beef sirloin steak, bratwursts, Italian sausage (bulk), ground beef, pork sausage (bulk) and porkie links.

Raw products, including beef tenderloin, beef ribeye steak, beef sirloin steak, bratwursts, Italian sausage (bulk), ground beef, pork sausage (bulk) and porkie links, that were purchased from Country Sausage’s retail location are not included in the recall.

The recall was based on evidence collected during a routine state inspection. The inspection concluded that the impacted products “were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan.”

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said no illnesses have been reported from consuming the recalled products. However, anyone who consumes the recalled products and shows signs or symptoms of foodborne illnesses should contact their doctor.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said anyone who has these products should dispose of them. Any customers with questions are asked to contact Brian Skomaroske with Country Sausage at (715) 339-3631.