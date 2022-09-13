COLUMBUS, Ohio — Build on Better Integrity, or BBI, plans to bring hundreds of new jobs and millions in tax revenue to the city of Columbus.

What You Need To Know BBI Logistics was founded in 2017 in Columbus



They plan to bring over 950 new jobs over the next decade



Will net the city of Columbus more than $7 million in income tax



BBI will move to Astor Park near Lower.com Field in 2024

BBI Logistics first landed in Columbus in 2017. Brent Bosse was born and raised in Gahana, Ohio and chose central Ohio for his headquarters five years ago.

BBI Logistics provides transportation services and supply chain solutions and their business model allowed the company to expand during the pandemic.

“We’re more of a recession, proof, or pandemic proof, business so a time where people are struggling to get goods and across the country is what we excel at,” said Bosse.

BBI Logistics is one of central Ohio's fastest growing private companies. They plan to continue expanding by adding 953 new full-time positions over the next decade and net the city more than $7 million in income tax.

According to Mayor Andrew Ginther, 80% of basic city services come from income tax revenue. He said that the expansion will help with Columbus’ overall growth.

“Companies growing help us to fund police officers and firefighters and public health and recreational and park staff," Ginther said. "All things that are critical to make a city worth living in."

The company has already begun hiring for sales, IT and marketing and administration positions. Bosse said the company uses local and regional universitites to recruit, offering competitive pay and retirement benefits.

Bosse said that it feels good to invest in a place that once invested in him.

“Giving us a great work force to pull from and has helped immensely with tax incentives and being able to take those same dollars and reinvest them back into the company and the growth of it,” said Bosse.

BBI Logistics is currently in the downtown area, but will move to Astor Park near Lower.com Field in 2024.

Ginther put an emphasis on housing and called on Central Ohio partners to help with the city's initiative to double the number of housing units that come to market every year for the next fifteen years.

The city is asking voters to approve a $1.5 billion bond issue that will allocate $200 million to neighborhood development on the ballot. The issue will not increase taxes for Columbus residents, it would just require developers to build more affordable housing in exchange for tax reductions.