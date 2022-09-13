LEXINGTON, Ky. — The creators of Fresh Bourbon are inviting guests to sit back and enjoy a new spin on a Kentucky favorite at their new tasting room.

As one of Kentucky's first Black-owned bourbon producers, Tia and Sean Edwards are opening the doors to their new tasting lounge on Main Street in Lexington.

With a new spin on the traditional bourbon recipe, the couple is bringing a “fresh” perspective to the Kentucky bourbon distilling scene.

“In creating a 4-grain recipe, we use honey malt, and we are the only bourbon in the industry that we know of that uses honey malt as a second grain. It's just malted barley that malts to a point that it has those honey notes to it," said Sean.

As one of Lexington's newest bourbon companies, the two are making history in the industry dominated by what are often white male-specific groups.

As natives of Kentucky, the two said they are grateful to have made a product that makes such a difference.

“In 2020, we were recognized by the Kentucky State senate as the first African Americans to actually make bourbon in the state of Kentucky since slavery, and we didn’t even realize that we were making history when we made it, but we were very honored to be recognized for that," said Tia.

Inside the tasting room, guests can find a luxury lounge setting that is sure to serve one's appetite for both elegance and quality bourbon.

The lounge features hand-placed crystal chandeliers, marbled flooring, imported wooden panels and fresh bourbon bottles available at the bar.

Nate Taylor, the company’s vice president of brand and marketing, said the tasting room experience like the bourbon helps guests find the drink made specifically for oneself.

“We don't want to showcase it just like this, but we want to showcase it as a mixology experience as well so each individual person at our tasting room will have the opportunity to make their own individual old fashioned by a tasting expert," Taylor said.

Less than a mile away are many of Lexington's downtown attractions, making the tasting lounge a premiere spot for tourists and commuters in the heart of the city.

The lounge will officially open for tastings Sept. 14 and operate Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tours and tastings can be reserved for booking online at Fresh Bourbon.