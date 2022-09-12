GREENVILLE, Wis. — It was just after 8 a.m. on a Monday morning and Cody Albrecht and his coworkers were busy getting an Allegiant A320 ready to leave the Appleton International Airport.

“We just had a Nashville flight. We kicked it out a little early, which is nice,” he explained shortly after using a tug to move the airplane away from the boating gate. “We were loading the bags, getting the passengers on and just making sure everything was running smoothly and safely.”

Albrecht has worked at the airport for almost a year. He said bringing flights in and out, and working with customers is a job that relies on teamwork.

“It is not a one-person job, definitely a team job,” he said. “The team here is great. Everyone works really hard. Everyone shows upon every day — day in and day out. But yes, it’s definitely a teamwork job.”

The airport is hiring about 30 people for jobs ranging from ground-handling operations to customer service and airfield maintenance.

Hollie Foley is the airport’s marketing and communications specialist. Foley said each of the jobs at the airport are an important part of operations.

“All of the positions here at the Appleton airport are super important to making sure people are getting to where they need to go. Whether you’re ground handling and tugging out a plane, or you’re at the front desk, or the cleaners,” said Foley.

She said being a part of the industry goes beyond working in the cockpit or passenger cabin.

“People enjoy working here because of the travelers. It’s interesting finding out where these people are going and where they’re traveling to and why,” Foley said. “They could be traveling just to go on vacation or a girl’s trip and get away, but maybe there’s a different reason. Maybe they have a funeral to go to in another state, so it’s really important that we’re here doing our jobs and getting people to where they need to go safely.”

The airport is owned by Outagamie County. Albrecht works for the county and is contracted to Allegiant, he said.

His position has him filling a number of different jobs, from loading baggage to helping passengers. Each piece is vital to keep operations running smoothly.

“It’s kind of cool to know all those people going to Nashville will be able to enjoy their trip, and that’s thanks to us because we got them out safely and we got them out efficiently,” he said. “It’s rewarding knowing that you got everyone going to their vacation spot.”