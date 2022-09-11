LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood.
What You Need To Know
- The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants
- Two businesses have been awarded grants so far
- Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to open a 1,800-square-foot restaurant with their $100,000 grant
Since 2020, the Community Redevelopment Agency has built homes, refurbished old properties and created art and business opportunities.
One of the latest initiatives provides incentives to get new businesses in the area, specifically restaurants.
The restaurant incentive program offers dollar-for-dollar matching funds to assist qualified applicants in establishing a food-related business in the northwest redevelopment area and downtown Main Street District. The matching funds are grants that can offset the cost of eligible lease-hold improvements necessary to establish and operate a food-related business.
Whadda Wings, a local food truck that has been serving the northwest community for several years, received a $100,000 grant.
Owner Stephanie Mosley said she and her husband upgraded to an 1,800-square-foot restaurant in a newly built building with the grant money.
“I’m used to working with the community and feeding the community but never to this magnitude,” owner Stephanie Mosley said. “My husband and I are really excited about this opportunity.”
Another restaurant, Smokin’ DJ’s, was awarded a $50,000 grant.