CLEVELAND — Brian Lynch has a new lineup of Browns T-shirts for the season at his custom clothing store, Only in Clev.

Cleveland Browns-inspired gear is big business in this town, and the team has a new face of the franchise in quarterback Deshaun Watson.

What You Need To Know

Some fan shops in Cleveland are holding off on rolling out Deshaun Watson gear



Watson will serve an 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season



One store owner wants to see how the city responds to Watson before bringing out the merchandise



But Lynch said there won’t be any Watson gear on display in his store for now. The new Browns superstar agreed to an 11-game suspension with the NFL and a $5 million fine after more than 20 women accused him of sexual harassment.

Lynch said he wants to see if the town accepts him.

“We have to kinds feel the pulse of the public," he said. "There’s still a lotta people upset with the Watson acquisition. It’s gonna take time. Some people are never gonna get over it."

Meanwhile over at GV Art and Design, owner Greg Vlosich showed off specific player designs, including one of running back Nick Chubb.

“We like to capture what makes the player unique and what makes em different so they get behind it," Vlosich said.

He also doesn’t have any Watson gear on the shelves right now.

“We haven’t even thought about it," he said. "He’s not playing now and it’s not something that we have any intentions on really doing at the moment."

Vlosich has plenty of other specific player designs available now, so he will have more than enough to satisfy fans.

“We've built up really good relationships with Kareem to Denzel to Chubb, Myles you name it," Vlosich said.

Lynch said he has a loyal clientele of his own that includes Browns fans, but he said there isn’t any pressure right now to make Watson gear.

"It’s a game," he said. "In Cleveland we take it pretty serious but there’s a lot more important things."