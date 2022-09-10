CINCINNATI, OH – The Western Hills Viaduct replacement project got a big boost on Friday with the announcement that the city had been awarded $127 million through a federal grant to put toward the project.

Western Hills Viaduct replacement project was awarded a $127 million federal grant



Construction to replace the existing 90-year-old bridge is expected to begin in 2025



Project is a joint effort led by the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County



Construction of the new bridge is expected to begin 2025 and will take place 50 feet South of the existing 90-year-old structure, which connects to I-75 and passes over Mill Creek Valley and a railroad yard.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said the project will have a huge impact on the city.

“This project is going to change the face of our city for a generation,” said Pureval. “Reconnecting our neighborhoods to the jobs and everyday destinations they depend on is essential to our growth as a city that works for everyone.”

City Manager Sheryl Long said the new bridge would help fix some inequities that were caused by the existing structure.

“This is an exciting step toward creating connectivity and access that will benefit all Cincinnatians, especially Black and Brown communities that were disproportionately affected during the original construction,” said Long.

The project is a joint effort led by the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

In preparation, earlier this year, one of six buildings that fall into the footprint of the new bridge was demolished. Several other issues still need to be addressed, such as relocating a Duke Energy substation and transmission line, along with railroad tracks and other utility structures. Organizers still also have to finalize plans for redesigning the I-75 interchange in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The current bridge will remain operational until the new one is finished.